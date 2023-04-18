Fake NCERT books, 12 cases registered in Haryana

Chandigarh, April 17
Following the CM Flying Squad’s 25 raids across Haryana, 12 cases have been registered regarding fake NCERT books. The raids were conducted in Gurugram, Hisar, Faridabad, Karnal, Rohtak, Rewari, Panchkula and Ambala.
The raids resulted in the registration of seven cases in Gurugram, two in Hisar, and one each in Faridabad, Karnal and Rewari. So far, the CM Flying Squad has seized 6,000 fake NCERT books.
The booksellers were found buying fake NCERT books at cheaper rates and then selling these at higher rates. In Sonepat, RPS Distributor was raided and 705 books were seized, as per the state government’s press statement.
It came to light that booksellers earned 50-60 per cent profit by selling fake books. As there was a shortage of the NCERT books, the trade was booming as fake books used cheap paper and ink.
Sources said these books were being purchased and sold without bills and this had resulted in the loss of the GST to the state too. It had also come out that some schools forced parents to buy unnecessary books or diaries with the NCERT books which were expensive and put a burden on parents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case
Congress leader to challenge order in High Court
Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London
Kirandeep arrived at the airport at around 11.30 am, her fli...
Where is Amritpal Singh? One month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage
The crackdown against Amritpal began on March 18 and members...
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pakistan Foreign Office
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announces i...