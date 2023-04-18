Fake NCERT books, 12 cases registered in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 17

Following the CM Flying Squad’s 25 raids across Haryana, 12 cases have been registered regarding fake NCERT books. The raids were conducted in Gurugram, Hisar, Faridabad, Karnal, Rohtak, Rewari, Panchkula and Ambala.

The raids resulted in the registration of seven cases in Gurugram, two in Hisar, and one each in Faridabad, Karnal and Rewari. So far, the CM Flying Squad has seized 6,000 fake NCERT books.

The booksellers were found buying fake NCERT books at cheaper rates and then selling these at higher rates. In Sonepat, RPS Distributor was raided and 705 books were seized, as per the state government’s press statement.

It came to light that booksellers earned 50-60 per cent profit by selling fake books. As there was a shortage of the NCERT books, the trade was booming as fake books used cheap paper and ink.

Sources said these books were being purchased and sold without bills and this had resulted in the loss of the GST to the state too. It had also come out that some schools forced parents to buy unnecessary books or diaries with the NCERT books which were expensive and put a burden on parents.