Fake NCERT books seized in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 1

A huge quantity of fake NCERT textbooks were seized after the CM’s flying squad raided more than six book shops in Sadar Bazaar here on Saturday.

The police were called on the spot and a complaint was filed. They said the matter was being investigated and an FIR would be registered soon.

According to National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) officer Amitabh Kumar, who accompanied the raiding team, said for the past many days, NCERT officials were receiving complaints that some of the subjects differ in the books being sent to the schools by the council.

Following the complaint, they spoke to the officials of the CM’s flying squad. According to inspector Harish Kumar of the squad, an initial investigation has revealed that the seized books were not issued by NCERT. However, its logo was engaged in fake books. They have filed a complaint with the local police.