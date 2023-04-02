Fake NCERT books seized in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 1
A huge quantity of fake NCERT textbooks were seized after the CM’s flying squad raided more than six book shops in Sadar Bazaar here on Saturday.
The police were called on the spot and a complaint was filed. They said the matter was being investigated and an FIR would be registered soon.
According to National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) officer Amitabh Kumar, who accompanied the raiding team, said for the past many days, NCERT officials were receiving complaints that some of the subjects differ in the books being sent to the schools by the council.
Following the complaint, they spoke to the officials of the CM’s flying squad. According to inspector Harish Kumar of the squad, an initial investigation has revealed that the seized books were not issued by NCERT. However, its logo was engaged in fake books. They have filed a complaint with the local police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah
Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...
Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...
Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence
Situation in Sasaram and Biharsharif normal, say police
Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss
The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...
Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe
His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...