Fake paneer, ghee under scanner in Haryana; 265 convictions in five months

Ahead of the festive season, the Haryana Government has intensified its campaign against food adulteration and unsafe food products, directing authorities to increase sampling, tighten inspections and strengthen enforcement across the state.

Chairing the second meeting of the State Level Advisory Committee (SLAC) of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Department, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi said consumer safety must remain a top priority as demand for sweets, dairy products and other food items rises during festivals.

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He directed officials to scale up food sampling and surveillance and stressed that food safety requires coordinated action by multiple government departments rather than a single agency.

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Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Dr Sumita Misra said Haryana was pursuing a multi-pronged strategy to detect unsafe food more quickly, improve scientific testing capacity, strengthen inspections and ensure greater accountability among food business operators.

Paneer, ghee under watch

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Among the major consumer protection measures reviewed during the meeting was action against analogue or non-dairy paneer. The state has prohibited the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of analogue paneer for a year under a notification issued by the Commissioner, Food Safety.

The authorities have also tightened scrutiny of products marketed as “ghee”, including items sold as “Ghee Ka Diya” and “Pooja Ka Ghee”. Such products must conform to food standards prescribed for ghee, officials said.

Conviction of offenders

The crackdown has gathered pace in recent years. Convictions under food safety laws increased from 47 in 2023-24 to 111 in 2025-26.

The momentum has accelerated further this year, with 265 convictions recorded till August 31. Penalties amounting to Rs 55.86 lakh have been imposed so far this financial year, while food safety enforcement actions during 2025-26 led to penalties worth Rs 2.35 crore.

Better enforcement

To strengthen enforcement on the ground, the government has initiated recruitment for posts of 45 regular Food Safety Officers. The proposal has been forwarded to the Haryana Public Service Commission.

The additional manpower is expected to improve inspections, surveillance, investigations and follow-up action across districts.

The government is also considering formally recognising FDA, Haryana, as an enforcement department in view of its expanding responsibilities.

₹24-cr boost for testing

Haryana has earmarked Rs 24 crore in 2026-27 to establish modern food testing laboratories at Hisar and Narnaul in the first phase of a larger expansion plan. It plans to set up eight integrated food testing laboratories across Hisar, Narnaul, Sirsa, Jind, Yamuna Nagar, Rohtak, Faridabad and Gurugram to enhance scientific testing and surveillance capabilities.

District monitoring

District Level Advisory Committees have been constituted across the state to strengthen local monitoring and ensure quicker response to safety concerns.

During 2026, the FDA conducted enforcement drives targeting ghewar, milk and milk products, caffeinated beverages and imported food items. It also carried out hygiene awareness campaigns covering food establishments, including dhabas and street vendors.