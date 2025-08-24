Fake registration of crop detected

The CM Flying Squad has detected fake registration of crops on Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal.

Advertisement

One of the accused, Sanju of Kurukshetra, allegedly registered bogus details of paddy crop on the MFMB portal in the name of several landless people. He reportedly used khasra numbers of land situated in two villages of Karnal district.

On the complaint of Pravinder Kumar of the CM Flying Squad, Ambala, a case had been registered against Sanju of Kurukshetra, Vishvas Garg and Mukesh Kumar, both residents of Yamunanagar district, and Ankur Bansal of Karnal at the Pratap Nagar police station on August 20.

Advertisement

The CM Flying Squad got information that Sanju worked as a clerk with a commission agent at Saraswati Nagar grain market, Mustafabad, in Yamunanagar district. The FIR reads that Sanju got a fake registration of paddy crop made on the MFMB portal in the name of several people of his village for the 2022-2023 season.

“It appears that low quality paddy was purchased from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh at lower prices through fake registration on the MFMB portal. This produce was supplied to some rice millers authorised by the state government for milling,” mentioned the FIR.