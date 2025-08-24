DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Fake registration of crop detected

Fake registration of crop detected

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:48 AM Aug 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Hacker!
Advertisement

The CM Flying Squad has detected fake registration of crops on Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal.

Advertisement

One of the accused, Sanju of Kurukshetra, allegedly registered bogus details of paddy crop on the MFMB portal in the name of several landless people. He reportedly used khasra numbers of land situated in two villages of Karnal district.

On the complaint of Pravinder Kumar of the CM Flying Squad, Ambala, a case had been registered against Sanju of Kurukshetra, Vishvas Garg and Mukesh Kumar, both residents of Yamunanagar district, and Ankur Bansal of Karnal at the Pratap Nagar police station on August 20.

Advertisement

The CM Flying Squad got information that Sanju worked as a clerk with a commission agent at Saraswati Nagar grain market, Mustafabad, in Yamunanagar district. The FIR reads that Sanju got a fake registration of paddy crop made on the MFMB portal in the name of several people of his village for the 2022-2023 season.

“It appears that low quality paddy was purchased from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh at lower prices through fake registration on the MFMB portal. This produce was supplied to some rice millers authorised by the state government for milling,” mentioned the FIR.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts