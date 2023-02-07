Fake woman IPS officer identified

Gurugram, February 6
The fake woman IPS officer, arrested by the Gurugram police recently, was finally identified as Joya Khan of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. She had been earlier arrested in Noida in 2019 when she posed as an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, said the police.
DCP (east) Virender Vij said the accused used a voice changing app on her mobile to call up the SHO, Manesar police station, on Thursday, so Section of the IT Act was also added in the FIR. She was produced in a city court today after completing her three-day remand and taken again on one-day remand for further probe. A uniform, a laptop, three mobiles, two diaries and a fake ID card were recovered from her.
