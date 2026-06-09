Fall in line or face the music, Haryana Minister Arti Rao tells officers at Narnaul

Haryana Minister for Health, AYUSH, Medical Education and Research, Arti Singh Rao, on Tuesday asked the officers to ensure the completion of all development works within the stipulated time.

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"Strict action will be taken if any officer is found negligent in this regard," the minister maintained while chairing a meeting to review various development works in Narnaul district.

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The Health Minister suspended the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) for arriving 10–15 minutes late to the meeting.

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Asserting that every penny of public money must be used judiciously, Rao cautioned the officers that no compromise with the quality of development works would be tolerated.

She instructed the officials concerned to get all ponds in the rural areas of the district filled with water in view of the hot weather. The minister instructed the engineers and other officials concerned to go out in the field and regularly monitor the ongoing projects.

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"Serving the people is our motto. All of us should listen to the people's problems and solve them with promptness and sincerity. Our goal is to ensure that the benefits of every government scheme and programme reach the last person in society," she stated.

Narnaul MLA Om Prakash Yadav raised the major problems of the area on the occasion and directed the officials concerned to speed up the development works.

Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali, Superintendent of Police Deepak and ADC Tarun Kumar Pawaria were present.

Additionally, Rao launched the construction work of a 3 km-long nullah from Kanina Chowk to the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at a ceremony held at Kanina Chowk in Ateli on Tuesday.

The project will be completed at a cost of approximately Rs 3.67 crore.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the minister stated that the drainage system in the area will be significantly improved after the drain is constructed.

"This will provide relief from waterlogging, especially during the monsoons, and facilitate easier drainage of sewage," she added.

Rao instructed the officials concerned to complete the construction work within the stipulated time frame and ensure the maintenance of good quality.