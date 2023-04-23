False affidavit for birth certificate: Three booked

Ambala, April 22
The Ambala police have booked three persons for allegedly furnishing a false affidavit while applying for birth certificate at the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ambala. The suspects were identified as Nandani, Meena and her husband Ravinder Kumar, all residents of Ambala City.
In his complaint, Anil Rana, secretary-cum-registrar (Births and Deaths), stated that Nandani had submitted an affidavit which declared that Meena had given birth to a male child on March 9, and she herself had conducted delivery at her home.
In the document, Meena’s age was mentioned to be 54, following which the official ordered an inquiry and sought information about the pregnancy, including the vaccination record from the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) concerned.
A case has been registered under Sections 420, 465, 468, 471 and 120 B of the IPC.
SHO Narender Singh said, “The preliminary investigation has revealed that the couple had adopted a child and in order to get the birth certificate prepared, they furnished wrong information at the MC.”
