False hopes, Tauru champs: Infra neglect puts sports dreams on hold in Nuh

Despite producing international medal winners and national-level athletes, Tauru’s sporting ecosystem is struggling due to the absence of a functional sports stadium and the poor condition of the only two existing stadiums in the subdivision. Athletes say that the lack of infrastructure is forcing many promising sportspersons to travel to Gurugram for training, while others are abandoning their sporting ambitions altogether.

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With a population of nearly 50,000 and a sub-divisional population of around 2.5 lakh, Tauru has emerged as one of the region’s most prolific producers of sporting talent. However, local athletes and residents allege that sports infrastructure has been neglected for years.

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The only two stadiums serving the area, located in Kota Khandewla and Jhamuwas villages, were built in 2013. The residents claim that both facilities are now in a state of disrepair, lacking proper maintenance, equipment and security. As evening falls, the premises are often taken over by drug addicts and anti-social elements, making them unsafe and unsuitable for training.

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The neglect stands in stark contrast to the achievements of local athletes. Saraswati of Padheni village won gold and silver medals in roller skating at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. Pachgaon athlete Junaid has represented the country in race walking events, while Chahalka’s Parvez has competed at both national and international levels in the 1,500-metre race. Vijay Nagar resident Salman has won several rowing competitions.

“Talented players are emerging from every village in Tauru, but many are unable to realise their potential due to a lack of access to quality grounds, coaches and equipment. We are forced to travel to Gurugram for training,” said Rajat Sehrawat and Yuvraj Sehrawat of Sir Chhotu Ram Nagar, who have represented Haryana in the under-17 National Kabaddi Championship. Both regularly travel to Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram to access proper training facilities.

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The residents say that repeated demands for a modern sports stadium have yielded little beyond assurances. The issue has been raised before the district authorities and during public grievance programmes. In 2022, discussions were held on developing a stadium on the HSVP-acquired land, but the proposal has not progressed since, the residents claim.

Social activist Prabhu Bagri emphasises that sports infrastructure is crucial to keeping youth away from drugs and channelling their energy positively. “If we want to save our youth from addiction, we must provide them with sports facilities close to their homes,” he said.

The athletes and residents now hope that government promises to develop sports infrastructure at the sub-divisional level will translate into action before another generation of sporting talent is lost to neglect.

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