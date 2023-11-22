False plaint of bribery made against agri official, court told

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, November 21

Months after a local pesticide and fertiliser manufacturer accused an Agriculture Department official posted in Ambala of seeking a bribe from him, the police have submitted a complaint to a local court under Section 182 of the IPC against the complainant for reportedly making a false allegation against the official.

It may be recalled that earlier this year, the owner of an Ambala-based fertiliser manufacturing unit had accused the then Deputy Director of Agriculture (DDA) of seeking a bribe from him in exchange for letting him operate smoothly.

The complainant submitted his complaint to Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij in the form of an affidavit. He claimed that the official had taken samples of bio-fertilisers from his unit and demanded a bribe from him for letting him operate smoothly. The complainant claimed that the official had threatened to shut down his unit if he did not cough up money. Following the complaint, the official was transferred to Rewari.

Notably, the police did not find any direct evidence of graft during an investigation into the matter. The Agriculture Department, too, found that the allegations levelled against the DDA were not borne out by any evidence.

According to some sources, the then DDA had made some observations related to the firm’s alleged failure to take certain measures to prevent pollution and maintain records, among other things, following an inspection. Subsequently, in March, the Haryana Director of Agriculture suspended the firm’s production licence for six months. However, the appellate authority later set aside the suspension.

Naggal police station SHO Sunita Dhaka said, “A vigilance inquiry was conducted, and the complaint was found to be false. A complaint has been submitted to a court for further action under Section 182 of the IPC.”

The next hearing in the matter is slated for January 6 of next year.

