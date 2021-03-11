False plaints against spouse, kin amount to mental cruelty: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 25

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that an Army officer was treated with cruelty by his estranged wife after the Bench was told that she — among other things — moved complaints to the authorities, affecting his career and lowering his reputation.

The ruling by the Bench of Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Ashok Kumar Verma comes on an appeal filed by an Army Major. He was seeking the setting aside of a judgment and decree passed by Panipat Additional District Judge in April 2015, whereby his plea for the dissolution of marriageunder the Hindu Marriage Act was dismissed.

The Bench, during the course of hearing, took note of the appellant-husband’s contention that a complaint filed under Sections 499 and 500 of the IPC by the respondent-wife against his father was dismissed by Gurugram Judicial Magistrate First Class vide order dated January 28, 2016.

The respondent-wife also filed a petition under Section 17 of the Act against the husband and his family, wherein he was directed to pay half the rent of the tenanted premises to the former by the 10th of every month. But the plea with regard to the others in the appellant’s family was dismissed on January 9, 2017.

The Bench also took note of the argument that the respondent-wife moved complaints to the Army authorities against the appellant, affecting his career and lowering his reputation. As a result, the appellant had to suffer immense mental and physical cruelty.

Speaking for the Bench, Justice Verma asserted the facts were sufficient to return a finding that the appellant-husband was “met with cruelty by the respondent-wife”. Otherwise also, the Supreme Court had held that even one complaint lodged by the wife found to be false against the husband and his family amounted to cruelty.

“Even if husband and wife are staying together and the former does not speak to the latter, it would cause mental cruelty. Also, a spouse staying away and sending vulgar and defamatory letters, notices or filing complaints containing indecent allegations or by initiating a number of judicial proceedings can make the life of other spouse miserable,” Justice Verma added, while allowing the appeal and setting aside the lower court judgment. Granting decree of divorce in the appellant-husband’s favour, the Bench directed him to give Rs 30 lakh permanent alimony to the respondent-wife.