False plaints will invite action, warns Anil Vij at Janta Darbar

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 11

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today heard grievances of hundreds of complainants who had reached from different districts of the state at his Janta Darbar here.

While the minister directed the officials to take appropriate action on the complaints received, the minister had also cautioned the complainants of strict action if any complaint was found to be false during the investigation.

Vij said: “People reach here in large numbers as we hear their grievances and make all efforts to resolve their issues, which make them feel satisfied. To ensure that people don’t make any false complaints, the complainants have been cautioned that they will face action if their complaint is found to be false during the investigation. It is being done to ensure that no one faces any inconvenience due to a false complaint.”

Several complainants from Yamunanagar, Jind, Panchkula, Bahadurgarh, Palwal, Kurukshetra, Charkhi Dadri, Nuh, Faridabad, and Kaithal reached with their grievances related to police inaction in cases of assault, rape, encroachment, cheating, immigration, dowry and kidnapping. The minister talked to the SPs of different districts over the phone and directed them to take immediate action on the complaints. He also constituted SITs in some of the complaints received and sought action taken reports.

A woman from Jind alleged that her nephew and her brother were killed but no action was taken and the cases were dealt as suicide cases. The minister talked to the Jind SP and sought action taken report.

During the darbar, a couple from Panipat sought help for their four-month-old daughter suffering from muscular dystrophy.