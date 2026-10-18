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Home / Haryana / False vows, rising crime feature on BJP’s report card: Hooda

False vows, rising crime feature on BJP’s report card: Hooda

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:39 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda File Photo
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Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said that 12 years of BJP rule in the state are defined by false promises, rising crime, the highest unemployment, the highest debt, rampant scams and lathicharge on every class, including farmers.

Hooda said that despite being in power for 12 years, even today, the BJP does not have a single achievement to show. He was giving his response on the occasion of the completion of two years of the BJP’s third term, citing statistics, facts and government reports.

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He said the BJP had promised to provide permanent jobs to workers of the Skill Development Corporation, but in the last Assembly session, the Chief Minister said that this would not happen.

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“People in power had promised to carry out two lakh recruitments, but till today, not a single HSSC recruitment has been released since 2024. Far from carrying out recruitments, the government is not even conducting CET. Even today, there are two lakh posts vacant in government departments. The unemployed youth are fleeing the state and the country,” he pointed out.

“The BJP has already backtracked on its promise to provide Rs 2,100 to women. By imposing 50 different conditions, the government has rendered most women ineligible for this scheme,” he said.

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Hooda said that the BJP has nothing to do with the people because it has formed the government on the basis of false promises and vote theft. “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has revealed the theft of votes in front of the whole country, and the whole country is protesting against this theft,” he said.

Hooda recalled how right before the elections, the government made lakhs of people BPL overnight and gave them ration cards and won their votes by luring them with free grains.

Hooda pointed out that Haryana was the number one state in the country in terms of per capita income, per capita investment, employment generation, honouring sportspersons and elders, MSP to farmers, welfare and law and order when the Congress left the government in 2014.

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