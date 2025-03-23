Police suspect that the explosion in a house in Haryana's Bahadurgarh that killed four people might be case of familicide with the man injured in the incident being the accused, an official said on Sunday.

A police officer said that the suspect, Hiripal Singh's wife, daughter, and two sons were killed in the explosion.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that Haripal killed his family members and later set the house on fire. The exact motive behind the killings is under investigation,” the officer said.

On Saturday, fire tenders doused the flames, and four bodies were recovered from the house. Police initially suspected that the explosion had occurred due to an air-conditioner compressor blast.

After the incident, Haripal Singh, who claimed to have been injured in the explosion, was taken to a hospital in Rohtak, police had said.

Further investigations in the matter is underway, they said.