Families of hooch tragedy victims seek financial help

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Shamri (Sonepat), November 24

Three families of Shamri village, which lost their breadwinners to spurious liquor recently, want government to extend financial help to them.

It was chemical: Dy CM Deputy CM Dushyant Singh Chautala has claimed that the deaths were not due to consumption of spurious liquor, but some chemical. A guard at a distillery at Panipat had taken away some transparent and odourless chemical in a bottle and four persons had died after consuming that, he said.

Four days ago, Sunil, Ajay and Surender of Shamri Buran village in Gohana division of Sonepat district had died after consuming spurious liquor, which they had reportedly brought from Panipat. The houses of the three deceased are situated within a radius of around 50 m. Three others villagers are still under treatment.

Sunil and Ajay worked as sanitation workers at the local cooperative sugar mill.

A pall of gloom has descended on the village. Around 15 villagers were sitting outside the houses of the deceased to mourn their death on Thursday. Some family members of the three families had gone to Haridwar to immerse the mortal remains of the deceased in the Ganga.

Sunil’s uncle Jagbeer said the economic condition of the family was not good. Sunil, who worked as daily wager, is survived by his wife and two minor children, he said.

It would be tough for them to survive. The government should extend financial help to the affected families, Jagbeer and other villagers said. Ajay’s grandfather Ramdhari also said that the government should extend financial help to the affected families.