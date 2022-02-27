Families of Karnal students stranded in Ukraine meet SDM

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 26

“Our kids are in trouble. They are short of money and food. We request the government to safely bring our kids back to India,” requested family members of the students who are stranded in Ukraine. They also met Karnal SDM Gaurav Kumar on Saturday in this regard.

There is resentment among the family members as they say they rue that the government is not taking timely action.

“My son Shivam is stranded in Ukraine. We are in touch with him. He is fine but the situation is getting worse with each passing day. They are short of food items. The government should have taken measures much earlier,” said Dr Alka Goel.

The Indian Embassy should ensure food and lodging facility for the stranded students, said Shivani. “We are in touch with the Embassy, but it should ensure the availability of food and other necessary facilities for them,” she added.

A couple of students — Ria and Bhavya — who returned to Karnal two-days back, were also among the delegation that met the SDM. They said scores of their friends were still stuck in Ukraine and they were concerned about their safety. “Our friends could not sleep for the last three days. We request the government to help all stranded persons by bringing them back to India,” they added.

The Karnal SDM assured the family members that the government was making all-out efforts in this regard. “The state government is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and hopefully, all stranded students will be back soon,” he added.

