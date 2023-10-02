Families paying Rs 12K power bill to get BPL benefits

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 1

Announcing that residents with an income of Rs 1.8 lakh, registered under Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), will get benefits of BPL schemes, the CM said the condition of electricity bill had been waived. All BPL card holders would now be eligible for 2 litres of subsidised mustard oil every month.

Speaking at a district-level “Panna Pramukh Sammelan” in Sector 12 here today, the CM said families paying Rs 12,000 or more as electricity bill would also be eligible for BPL benefits. He asked party workers to pull up their socks and engage in personal contact programmes to create awareness about government schemes. He added that the Opposition was trying to undermine the achievements of the government.

