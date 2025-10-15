Family arrives for identification of Y Puran Kumar’s body; post-mortem to begin soon

Since Wednesday morning, a heavy police presence has been maintained at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where the body of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar lies at the Advanced Anatomy Centre (AAC).

Security was visibly tightened with IGP Pushpendra Kumar, SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, Sector 11 SHO Jaiveer Rana, and PGI Police Post in-charge Babita personally overseeing the arrangements. Both the entry and exits towards the AAC are barricaded.

The family of the deceased officer — his wife Amneet P Kumar and their daughters — arrived at the PGI to identify the body and complete the post-mortem formalities.

The move follows the family’s consent, after a prolonged standoff over shifting of the body from Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, to the PGI. Police officials confirmed that all legal protocols are being meticulously followed under court supervision, and the post-mortem will proceed once the identification is completed.

It has been nine days since the death of the IPS officer, who allegedly died by suicide on October 7 at his private residence in Sector 11. His death triggered a wave of protests and political outrage, with the officer’s family demanding the arrest and suspension of Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, whom they accused of harassment and bias.

Amid mounting pressure and nationwide attention, the Haryana government took administrative action. On October 11, SP Bijarniya was sent on leave, and on October 13, DGP Kapur was also directed to proceed on leave. The government appointed Surinder Bhoria as the new Rohtak SP, while Om Prakash Singh, Managing Director of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation, was given the additional charge of the DGP.

The case is currently being probed by a Special Investigation Team of the Chandigarh Police, which has been coordinating with Haryana counterparts. Today’s developments at the PGI mark a critical stage in the investigation as the post-mortem examination — awaited since the officer’s death — is expected to provide key forensic insight into the circumstances surrounding his alleged suicide.