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Home / Haryana / Family cremates man who died in Karnal police custody after 3-day protest

Family cremates man who died in Karnal police custody after 3-day protest

Assurances given for arrest of accused policemen, out-of-state forensic examination of viscera; family demands CBI probe

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 04:23 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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DSP Gorakhpal Rana with community members outside the post-mortem house on Monday. 
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Three days after 30-year-old Jitender, a resident of Bijna village, allegedly died in the custody of Karnal CIA-2 police, his family members finally lifted his body for the last rites on Monday following assurances of the arrest of police personnel responsible for his death, as well as forensic examination of his viscera, including diatom and histopathology tests, outside the state. However, the family members also demanded a CBI inquiry.

Six police personnel of CIA-2 have been suspended, and an FIR has already been registered against the police personnel, including CIA-2 in-charge Parveen Kumar and others.

“Family members have demanded registration of an FIR against police personnel, their arrest, a CBI inquiry and forensic examination of viscera outside the state. We have assured them that the forensic examination will be conducted outside the state, for which we will write to the higher authorities. Following these assurances, the family members lifted the body and cremated it,” said Gorakhpal Rana, DSP, Assandh.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Karan Goel confirmed that a case had been registered against six policemen and that they had been suspended. “A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them,” the SP said, adding that CCTV footage and other evidence would be examined to establish what exactly happened.

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The family had been demanding strict action against the police personnel responsible for his death and an impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jitender’s death. “We only want to know what happened to Jitender and why he lost his life. The truth must come out, and those responsible should face strict action,” said Rajendra, a family member.

According to the family, Jitender had undergone a transformation after being released from jail on bail around eight months ago. They claimed that he had stayed away from disputes, regularly attended court hearings and was trying to rebuild his life. Three months after securing bail, he had got married and was looking for a job at a refinery to improve his family’s financial condition.

The family alleged that Jitender was suddenly taken away by the police from his home on November 11, following which they received news of his death on November 14. A murder case had been registered against Jitender before he was released on bail from jail.

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A magisterial inquiry has been initiated, and the post-mortem was conducted under the supervision of a judicial magistrate. However, family members had refused to lift the body and demanded the arrest of the police personnel.

Meanwhile, a CIA-2 ASI, Sanjay, who sustained a bullet injury at the CIA-2 office, is also under scrutiny. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. His role, along with the sequence of events, is being investigated.

“The injured ASI is still unable to give a statement. He is unconscious, and we are waiting for him to regain consciousness,” he said.

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