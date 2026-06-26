Family ID rules revised for married men in Haryana

The Haryana Government has introduced an important provision under the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) system to provide relief to newly married men who were added to their in-laws’ Family ID during the marriage registration process. Such individuals can now be re-linked to their original family’s ID.

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Sharing details, PPP State Coordinator Dr Satish Khola said the provision would benefit thousands of families and help resolve several practical issues related to the Parivar Pehchan Patra system.

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He said newly married men whose names were added to their in-laws’ Family ID for any reason can now be restored to their original family records. Dr Khola added that individuals facing Family ID-related issues can visit the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) in their respective district and submit a grievance.

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“The complaint will be registered on the PPP portal through the Field Coordinator or Programmer. After verification of the case, the ADC will approve the request,” he said.

He further clarified that if an individual’s wife and children are registered under a separate Family ID, they can be linked to his Family ID after approval is granted.

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Similarly, if the wife and children are included in the Family ID of their in-laws, all family members will be transferred together and linked to the individual’s original Family ID.