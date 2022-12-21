Family of dead IAF man from Haryana donates his organs for soldiers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

A young Indian Air Force (IAF) Corporal who died following a road accident gave the gift of ‘life’ to several serving soldiers by donating his organs.

Corporal Sachin, who hailed from Panipat, suffered a serious head injury on December 8 after a vehicle hit him and sped off. Following his accident, Sachin was put on a ventilator at a private hospital. On December 12, he was brought to the Army Hospital Research and Referral here. Despite all efforts, he was declared ‘brain dead’ on December 14, the Army authorities said.

He got married about four months ago. After a round of counselling, his wife Manisha and his parents consented to donate the dead soldier’s organs.

The lungs were allocated to Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon, and transported via a ‘Green Corridor’. One of the kidneys was allocated to AIIMS. The heart, liver, other kidney and both his corneas were utilised by the Army hospital.

All the organs were successfully transplanted to the serving personnel.

This year, the Army hospital has performed nine heart transplants, four liver transplants and dozens of kidney transplants.

#Indian Air Force #Panipat