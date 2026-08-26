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Home / Haryana / Family seeks action against policemen after 16-year-old dies following rooftop fall

Family seeks action against policemen after 16-year-old dies following rooftop fall

Police spokesperson said that after spotting the policemen, the deceased attempted to flee by jumping onto a neighbour’s roof but lost his balance

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 07:48 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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The family of a 16-year-old boy, who succumbed to injuries days after falling from a roof, has sought action against two policemen for their alleged negligence in connection with the incident.

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The deceased, identified as Raman, was a resident of Deha Colony in Shahabad.

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Raman’s relative, Aashu, said that on August 14, they were sitting on the third floor when two policemen arrived at the spot. “They did not tell us why they had come and attempted to catch Raman, who was sitting on a wall. During the ensuing scuffle, Raman fell onto a neighbour’s roof from the third floor. The policemen then left the spot,” Aashu said.

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Raman was rushed to Adesh Hospital for treatment, where he died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday night.

Following his death, family members and residents of the colony raised slogans and demanded action against the policemen. They also threatened to launch an agitation if no action was taken.

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According to a Kurukshetra police spokesperson, Raman and his friend Sahil had been booked in connection with a snatching case in Shahabad. While Sahil had been arrested, the policemen had gone to arrest Raman.

The spokesperson said that after spotting the policemen, Raman attempted to flee by jumping onto a neighbour’s roof but lost his balance and suffered injuries. He was undergoing treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

The body was handed over to the family after a postmortem, following which Raman was cremated. The family has submitted a complaint, and the matter is under investigation.

The SHO of the Shahabad police station, Jagdish Chand, who reached the spot, said, “The statement of Raman’s grandfather has been recorded, and a fair and impartial inquiry will be conducted.”

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