Family seeks govt help to bring back body

Karnal, May 9

The family of Navjeet Sandhu from Gagsina village in the district has demanded the state government’s help to bring back his body. “We met CM Nayab Singh Saini’s wife Suman and the DC to help us in bringing the body to India,” said Yashveer Sandhu, uncle of the deceased.

“He was stabbed to death when he went to the residence of the accused with his friend Sharwan to pick up his (Sharwan) belongings as he had left their flat. They had an altercation, and when Navjeet tried to resolve the issue, the accused stabbed him,” he said.

