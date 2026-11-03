Family suspects foul play in death of Bhiwani sailor in South Africa, seeks fresh autopsy

The family of a 24-year-old sailor with the Merchant Navy, hailing from Mohammad Nagar in the Loharu subdivision of Bhiwani district, who died under mysterious circumstances while on duty in South Africa about one-and-a-half months ago, has suspected foul play in his death and demanded a postmortem examination at PGIMS in Rohtak.

The youth, identified as Rohit, died on September 13, with officials on board the ship claiming that he had committed suicide. His body arrived today and has been kept at PGIMS in Rohtak.

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Village sarpanch Rajbir Singh told The Tribune that the family received the body today and has demanded a postmortem examination to establish the exact cause of death, as they suspect foul play. He said they received information about his death on September 14 from the shipping company, which stated that he had committed suicide on September 13 by hanging himself inside the ship.

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However, an account from another official on the ship indicated that there were no marks on his neck, raising doubts about the company’s version of events.

The sarpanch said the family had doubts over the suicide theory and suspected some other reason behind his death. Therefore, the family has demanded a fresh post-mortem at PGIMS in Rohtak so that the actual cause of death can be established.

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The youth, Rohit, had joined the Merchant Navy in 2023 through Dolphin Shipping Management, a Chennai-based company. After a break of about four months, he left to join duty on August 22.