Faridabad: 2 held for theft of Rs 20L rods

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 6

The police have arrested two persons for the theft of a truckload of steel rods worth Rs 20 lakh recently.

A police official said the accused, identified as Tarun and Chetan, both drivers by profession, had allegedly carried out the loot in the Mujesar area on August 24. He said the accused were among three persons who had come on a motorcycle around 10.30 pm and allegedly overpowered the driver sleeping in the truck parked on the side of the road. The accused who drove away the truck, dumped driver Munna Lal near the Kheri Pul area after tying his hands.

The truck is owned by one Abhinav, owner of a transport company based here. It was loaded with steel rods worth Rs 20 lakh , it is claimed. The accused were nabbed from Parvatiya Colony and Transport Nagar on Monday. The hunt for the third accused was under way, said the police. The arrested persons have been taken on three days’ police remand for the recovery of the truck and the rods.