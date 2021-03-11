Faridabad: Rs 2L reward on rape, murder accused

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, August 16

The police have announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for providing information on the accused in the incident of rape and murder of a 12-year-old minor here recently.

The reward has been announced by Commissioner of Police Vikas Arora, who said around 15 teams of cops, including 13 teams of the Crime branch, had been pressed into service to trace the culprit(s). He said the offer of the cash reward might help in catching the accused early. He said the area where the crime took place remains under the cover of darkness at night with no CCTV coverage. The incident had taken place around 9 pm on Friday night, when the victim residing in a slum cluster located near the railway tracks in the Ballabgarh area, had gone to attend the nature’s call. Following numbers have been released by the police for providing information in this regard. DCP Crime 9582200103, SHO Mujesar 9582200131, PRO Police 9582200044, DSP GRP, 7291972101, SHO GRP 7291972102.

