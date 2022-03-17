Faridabad: 3 of gold loan firm dupe people of Rs17 lakh, held

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 16

The police have arrested three persons for cheating people of Rs 17 lakh.

The arrested have been identified as Gopal Dutt, Satyabhan and Nisha.

The trio was working with a firm, Fedbank Financial Services, and had allegedly replaced real gold ornaments deposited by customers with fake ones a few months ago.

The fraud was reported after a complaint was lodged by the area manager of the company. He alleged that the accused had replaced the original gold items worth Rs 17 lakh with fake one ones.

“Our company provides loan against gold. The three arrested were working at the local branch of the office. The matter came to light after some customers approached to get their gold back in January this year and found that the returned gold was fake,” he said.

The company, in its probe, found replacement of 33 packets of gold items deposited with it. According to the probe, 362.36 gm of real gold was replaced with fake ornaments, of which around 110.36 gm has been recovered from the trio.