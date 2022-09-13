Faridabad: 42-year-old held for blackmailing

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 12

The police have arrested a 42-year-old man for blackmailing women by posting their obscene photos and videos.The accused has been identified as Ganesh, a truck driver.

A local resident, in her complaint, had said Ganesh was blackmailing her by sending obscene photos and videos, following which he was booked under the IT Act on May 6. A joint team of the cyber cell and women police station carried out raids and nabbed Ganesh from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

During the investigation, the driver admitted to the committing of crime and said he had victimised 85 women in a year. The police said, “The accused had been taking the help of an app to morph photographs of women, which he downloaded from Facebook. Ganesh forwarded the morphed images on their Messenger app using a fake profile under the name of Bharti.” Ganesh threatened his victims that he would circulate those photos on social media platforms if they blocked his profile, the police said, adding that he also asked his victims to send him nudes.

Ganesh started blackmailing women after he found a SIM card thrown near a dhaba in Rajasthan, the police said. “Ganesh said blackmailing women gave him mental satisfaction,” the police added. The accused will be produced in the court soon, an official of the Police Department said.