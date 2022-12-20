Faridabad admn proposes hike in collector rate

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 19

The district administration has proposed a hike in the collector rate — the price below which property rates cannot be registered in government records — from next year.

11 per cent hike in commercial areas The collector rate will increase between 15 to 40 per cent in the residential sectors of Faridabad tehsil while it will rise by 14 to 38 per cent in Ballabgarh tehsil

In Badkhal tehsil, hike of 14 per cent has been proposed

The collector rate in a majority of the areas of Greater Faridabad will be go up by 18 per cent

An increase of 11 per cent has been proposed in collector rate in commercial areas (markets or shopping centres) in a majority of the urban areas

As per the district administration, a draft proposing the new rates has been finalised. Now, suggestions and objections from the public have been sought till December 31. An official in the administration said collector rates would be raised by 7 to 87 per cent in rural areas while in the approved residential colonies an increase of 10 to 14 per cent would be done.

The proposed rates have been uploaded on the district administration website. The revised rate have been suggested for the tehsils and sub-tehsils of Faridabad, Tigaon, Badkhal, Ballabgarh, Mohna Chhainsa, Dayalpur and Dhauj.

real estate business claimed that the new rates would result in hike of prices of the land and property in the district.

Interestingly, the proposed rates of rural areas will see more hike (in per cent) in comparison to the urban pockets. The rates will increase by only 7 per cent for Badoli village while these will surge by 87 per cent for Baskola village of the district.