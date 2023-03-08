Faridabad admn to form 186 teams to combat drug peddling, addiction

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 7

The district administration has announced that it will set up 186 teams, comprising 1,794 government officials and elected representatives, to collect information and keep a tab on the drug menace.

To be supervised by ADC, DCP To ensure coordination, the drive will be supervised by officials of the level of the ADC and the DCP

In rural areas, sarpanches, panches, ASHA workers, numberdars and chowkidars will be part of the team

344 cops will assist in running the teams, which will contact residents to collect details of drug users and peddlers

These teams will be formed under the state-level drive ‘Dhakad’ to combat drug peddling and addiction. An official of the district administration said, “The teams will be formed at various administrative levels. Officials of local administration, representatives of local bodies and police personnel will be involved. The teams will collect information of the drug addicts and the smuggling routes in both rural and urban areas.”

Another official said 344 police personnel would assist these teams in running the entire drive. “We are hopeful that details such as the smuggling routes, the modus operandi and the involvement of various persons will come to the fore,” he added.

The teams would be trained regularly and to ensure coordination, the drive would be supervised by the officials of the level of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), a district administration official said.

ADC Aprajita said an orientation programme of government employees and elected representatives was held yesterday to sensitise them regarding the details of the drive. “In rural areas, sarpanches, panches, ASHA workers, numberdars and chowkidars will be part of the team. These teams will be headed by ward praharis at the gram panchayat ward-level. The teams will contact village residents to collect details of drug users and peddlers. The administration will then launch corrective measures. A monthly report will be prepared and submitted to the authorities concerned,” she said.

Admitting a sharp rise in drug addiction and peddling, an official of the district administration said ‘ganja’ worth crores has been recovered in Faridabad and Palwal since 2019. “Properties of several persons involved in drug smuggling have been demolished in the past one year as part of a special drive launched in 2022,” he added.