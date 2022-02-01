Faridabad agency takes over maintenance of parks from MC

Shortage of staff, funds cited as major factors behind poor upkeep

Faridabad agency takes over maintenance of parks from MC

The MC has only 200 gardeners against the requirement of 2,000.

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, January 31

The Faridabad Smart City Limited (FSCL) has offered to take over the upkeep of several large parks in the city from the Faridabad Municipal Corporation.

The move comes in the wake of the acute financial crunch faced by the MC and the poor condition of majority of parks in the city.

The FSCL, carrying out the Smart city project worth Rs 3,000 crore, has also announced a drive to refurbish the system and network of the storm water drainage and the infrastructure related to the sewage treatment plant (STP) facility.

While an MOU for taking over several large parks (with an area of minimum two acres of land) has almost been finalised, official sources in the civic body said it was for the first time that civic maintenance burden had been shared by an agency other than the MC.

In a communication to the CEO of the FSCL, the MC Commissioner has approved the handing over of 48 large parks for development and maintenance, along with the condition that while the funds would be borne by the FSCL, the ownership would remain with the MC.

With as many as 11 parks covering area more than 20,000 sq meters, the largest of these is the Rose Garden in the NIT area, which is spread in over 65,736 sq meters.

Revealing that the MC was still left with around 690 parks, sources said shortage of staff and funds had been a major factor behind the poor upkeep of the majority of parks.

The civic body had just 200 gardeners against the requirement of 2,000, with many of these working at the offices and residences of senior officials or VIPs, the sources said.

Admitting problems in the maintenance of parks, Birender Kardam, Chief Engineer, Horticulture, MCF said the move would be of immense help.

Garima Mittal, CEO, FSCL, said besides the maintaining major parks, the FSCL had also proposed to build eight STPs and one common effluent treatment plant (CETP) at a cost of Rs 170 crore to overcome the problem of choking of sewage lines and waterlogging on long-term basis.

#faridabad

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

CBI nabs IAS officer in Punjab in Rs 2-lakh bribery case

2
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

3
Nation

Lt Gen Pande to take charge as Army Vice Chief today

4
Delhi

Harmeet Singh Kalka quits as president of Akali Dal Delhi Unit

5
Punjab

Punjab Congress rethinks on Khadoor Sahib, Adampur seats

6
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Jagmohan Kang joins Aam Aadmi Party

7
Business

Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery

8
Punjab

High drama on Adampur nomination, Sukhwinder Kotli files papers as Congress candidate at 11th hour

9
Punjab Election

Tough going for CM Charanjit Channi in Chamkaur Sahib

10
Punjab

Punjab polls: Sukhbir Badal’s assets pegged at Rs 122.77 crore, including horses worth Rs 95.8 lakh

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Biopic on IAS officer who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon
Chandigarh

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

Top Stories

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget shortly

Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery

While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes: Congress

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...

India to gets its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...

Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM

Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM

In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...

Budget: 30 pc tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 pc TDS on buy/sale

Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale

The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...

Cities

View All

Amritsar district reports two deaths, 91 +ve Covid cases

Amritsar district reports two deaths, 91 +ve Covid cases

Covid restrictions deal a blow to dholis

Amritsar flyers expect revolutionary changes as Air India goes into ‘right hands’

Govt betrayed us, say farmers

Bikram Majithia's spouse Ganieve Kaur in fray from Majitha

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

Bathinda: SAD nominee Sarup Chand Singla's son booked for assault

Every sixth person sampled in Chandigarh in January tested positive

Every sixth person sampled in Chandigarh in January tested positive

Chandigarh schools to open for class X to XII from today

Solemnising marriages: Chandigarh Administration issues SOP for religious places

Chandigarh Administration allows opening of varsity, college campuses

Chandigarh: Power staff strike today

To criminalise marital rape or not, High Court in a fix

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

No Development, No Vote: Sansarpur village calls for Pargat Singh’s boycott

Famous for sports, Sansarpur village calls for boycotting Pargat Singh

Jalandhar: Rinku, Brar among 55 file papers

BJP Kartarpur candidate Surinder Mahey faces massive protest by farmers

Constituency watch: Garhshankar

Trashing reports of rift, Som Parkash joins Phagwara candidate Vijay Sampla in filing papers

85 candidates file nominations

85 candidates file nominations from Ludhiana's 14 constituencies

Congress activists working actively for candidates' victory, says Gurkirat Singh Kotli

Ludhiana: Weigh options carefully before casting vote, Maheshinder Singh Grewal tells voters

Ticket holders kin filing papers as covering candidates

Minister Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates office of Ludhiana West candidate

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 55 file nomination papers in Patiala district

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 55 file nomination papers in Patiala district

Patiala Civil Surgeon misusing position: SAD candidate

Fire at establishment branch: Five months on, Punjabi University committee yet to finalise report

Samyukt Kisan Morcha members set PM Modi's effigy on fire in Patiala