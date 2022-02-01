Faridabad agency takes over maintenance of parks from MC

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, January 31

The Faridabad Smart City Limited (FSCL) has offered to take over the upkeep of several large parks in the city from the Faridabad Municipal Corporation.

The move comes in the wake of the acute financial crunch faced by the MC and the poor condition of majority of parks in the city.

The FSCL, carrying out the Smart city project worth Rs 3,000 crore, has also announced a drive to refurbish the system and network of the storm water drainage and the infrastructure related to the sewage treatment plant (STP) facility.

While an MOU for taking over several large parks (with an area of minimum two acres of land) has almost been finalised, official sources in the civic body said it was for the first time that civic maintenance burden had been shared by an agency other than the MC.

In a communication to the CEO of the FSCL, the MC Commissioner has approved the handing over of 48 large parks for development and maintenance, along with the condition that while the funds would be borne by the FSCL, the ownership would remain with the MC.

With as many as 11 parks covering area more than 20,000 sq meters, the largest of these is the Rose Garden in the NIT area, which is spread in over 65,736 sq meters.

Revealing that the MC was still left with around 690 parks, sources said shortage of staff and funds had been a major factor behind the poor upkeep of the majority of parks.

The civic body had just 200 gardeners against the requirement of 2,000, with many of these working at the offices and residences of senior officials or VIPs, the sources said.

Admitting problems in the maintenance of parks, Birender Kardam, Chief Engineer, Horticulture, MCF said the move would be of immense help.

Garima Mittal, CEO, FSCL, said besides the maintaining major parks, the FSCL had also proposed to build eight STPs and one common effluent treatment plant (CETP) at a cost of Rs 170 crore to overcome the problem of choking of sewage lines and waterlogging on long-term basis.

#faridabad