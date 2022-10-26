Faridabad among worst-hit cities, air quality ‘very poor’

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 25

As the ban on firecrackers went up in smoke, there was a conspicuous decline in the air quality in the city, the NCR and the state. With the air quality index (AQI) hitting the “very poor” category this morning, Faridabad ranked among the most-polluted cities in the country. However, the overall AQI witnessed a drop of 26.7 per cent in comparison to the previous year.

The State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) here recorded an AQI of 353 (PM 2.5) at 8 am today. Though the city recorded an average of 311 points, AQI of 353 and 347 were recorded at two different spots in the city respectively, which has been the worst figures in the country.

Ballabgarh, a sub-divisional town in the city, also recorded an AQI of 323 and Gurugram was found to be at 314 points. Dharuhera has proved to be another hotspot in the NCR, recording an AQI of 332. Delhi and Noida recorded AQI levels of 325 and 316, respectively, today morning.

Claiming that the air quality dipped due to bursting of firecrackers, sources in the SPCB said crackers were burnt for about six hours (between 6 pm and midnight), violating the two-hour time window that resulted in acute pollution. However, according to officials, the AQI this year has been better than the previous year, which was above 400 in the city and parts of the NCR. The AQI in 2021 and 2020 was recorded at 482 and 358 respectively.

In Gurugram, the AQI which was recorded at 314 this morning was 34.17 per cent less than last year (477).

While the AQI in the majority of the cities of Haryana recorded a level between 200 and 299 (poor category), Kurukshtra and Charkhi Dadri recorded an AQI of 301 (very poor) this morning. The officials maintained burning of crackers, farm fires and drop in temperatures to be the main reasons behind it.

Blowing of winds at a speed of 6 km/hour also added to a rise in level of smog in the region, it is claimed.

