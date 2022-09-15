Faridabad: Arms smugglers' gang busted, two arrested

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 14

With the arrest of two persons, the crime branch of the district police has claimed to have busted a gang of suppliers of illicit weapons.

According to ACP (Crime) Surender Sheoran, those arrested were identified as Krishna and Hari Om, both hailing from Mathura district in UP. They were arrested from the bypass road last night. Police personnel seized six country-made revolvers, two pistols, two country-made guns and eight live cartridges from them.

The ACP said the arrests were made following inputs that some persons engaged in smuggling of illegal arms were scheduled to meet at a designated spot. The seized weapons were procured from UP and these were meant to be supplied to their contacts here, including a person named Harish.

The ACP said the revolvers procured from illegal manufacturers at a cost of Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per piece would fetch up to Rs 8,000 each in the region, every pistol procured for around Rs 12,000 would sell for up to Rs 20,000, while every gun procured for Rs 5,000-6,000 would fetch Rs 11,000-12,000. The accused have been remanded in two-day police custody.