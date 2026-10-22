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Home / Haryana / Faridabad BK Hospital short of doctors, beds, ambulances

Faridabad BK Hospital short of doctors, beds, ambulances

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 01:53 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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The Badshah Khan Civil Hospital at Faridabad. file photo
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Patients at BK Civil Hospital, Faridabad’s largest government facility, are being given surgery dates two to two-and-a-half months away. The hospital has a very few specialists and its emergency ward, laboratory and ambulance fleet are also under strain.

The hospital is short of four specialist doctors. The doctors who run the OPD also perform operations, which limits the number of surgeries. Even minor procedures involve waits of up to three months.

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The hospital performs gallstone, knee and hip replacement and cataract surgeries, as well as deliveries. Patients say some are sent back with medicines or advised to go elsewhere. Kidney and liver cases are referred out and the hospital’s heart centre is closed. BK Hospital is the main public facility for about 26 lakh people in the district. Its OPD sees 2,000 to 2,500 patients daily, and each doctor examines 100 to 200 of them. Of 55 sanctioned specialist posts, 51 are filled and five consultants also serve the hospital. The hospital has no radiologist, neurologist or psychiatrist.

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The 20-bed emergency ward receives about 100 patients a day, and roughly 10 are referred to Delhi or other hospitals. Only about two nurses are posted per shift. The six-bed ICU lacks enough specialists and some equipment is reported faulty. The patients and attendants also complain of dirt and foul-smelling toilets.

The hospital has about 26 ambulances, but nearly 11 are out of service. Only 33 of 56 sanctioned driver posts are filled. The hospital needs about 90 nurses but has only 56.

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Ultrasound is available only for pregnant women, and only three days a week. The machine has been out of order for about three days because of a software fault, with a notice posted outside the room.

Four community health centres, at Pali, Kauraali, Tigaon and Kheri Kalan, also face shortages, with X-ray and ultrasound machines out of order at several places. Local MLA Vipul Goel said the hospital’s needs had already been conveyed to the state government. “We have already communicated the requisites to the government,” he said.

“It is the district’s biggest civil hospital and people from Palwal and Mewat also come here. Sadly the facilities are non-existent. The state Health Ministry should look into to the issues and resolve these at the earliest,” said senior Congress leader Karan Dalal.

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