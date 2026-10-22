Faridabad BK Hospital short of doctors, beds, ambulances

Patients at BK Civil Hospital, Faridabad’s largest government facility, are being given surgery dates two to two-and-a-half months away. The hospital has a very few specialists and its emergency ward, laboratory and ambulance fleet are also under strain.

The hospital is short of four specialist doctors. The doctors who run the OPD also perform operations, which limits the number of surgeries. Even minor procedures involve waits of up to three months.

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The hospital performs gallstone, knee and hip replacement and cataract surgeries, as well as deliveries. Patients say some are sent back with medicines or advised to go elsewhere. Kidney and liver cases are referred out and the hospital’s heart centre is closed. BK Hospital is the main public facility for about 26 lakh people in the district. Its OPD sees 2,000 to 2,500 patients daily, and each doctor examines 100 to 200 of them. Of 55 sanctioned specialist posts, 51 are filled and five consultants also serve the hospital. The hospital has no radiologist, neurologist or psychiatrist.

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The 20-bed emergency ward receives about 100 patients a day, and roughly 10 are referred to Delhi or other hospitals. Only about two nurses are posted per shift. The six-bed ICU lacks enough specialists and some equipment is reported faulty. The patients and attendants also complain of dirt and foul-smelling toilets.