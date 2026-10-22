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Home / Haryana / Faridabad BTech student attacked by German Shepherd, couple booked

Faridabad BTech student attacked by German Shepherd, couple booked

Student bitten on arm and waist while protecting her pet Pomeranian; CCTV footage of October 17 incident surfaces

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 07:35 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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A BTech student was allegedly attacked by a neighbour’s German Shepherd while walking her pet dog in Ashoka Enclave Part-II, Sector 37, Faridabad, sustaining bites on her right arm and waist.
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A BTech student was allegedly attacked by a neighbour’s German Shepherd while walking her pet dog in Ashoka Enclave Part-II, Sector 37, Faridabad, sustaining bites on her right arm and waist.

The incident, which occurred on October 17, was captured on CCTV footage that has since surfaced. Following a complaint filed by the student on Thursday, police registered an FIR against the dog-owning couple at Sarai Khawaja police station and launched an investigation.

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According to the complaint filed by Srishti Sharma, a second-year BTech student at a private college, she was walking her pet Pomeranian between 6.45 am and 7 am when her neighbour Sikandar Sharma’s German Shepherd, allegedly roaming unleashed, suddenly charged towards her.

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In an attempt to protect her pet, she picked it up in her arms. However, the German Shepherd allegedly attacked her, biting her on the right arm and waist. She screamed for help as she struggled to save herself, the complaint stated.

“Some time after I began screaming, the dog’s owner arrived at the scene and brought the animal under control. I was then taken to hospital for treatment and was discharged after being administered an anti-rabies vaccine. The incident occurred because the dog had been left unrestrained”, Sharma added in her complaint.

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Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Sikandar Sharma and Sushma Sharma under Sections 291 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sarai Khawaja police station.

Inspector Rakesh Kumar, SHO of Sarai Khawaja police station, said the provisions deal with cases involving negligence in handling or restraining an animal and injuries caused as a result.

According to the SHO, Section 291 provides for imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of Rs 5,000, or both. Section 125(a) also provides for imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of Rs 5,000, or both, in cases involving the infliction of injury.

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