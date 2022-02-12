Faridabad budget shrinks 15% despite increase in Municipal Corporation area

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 11

The annual budget of the city having the largest population in the state has decreased by about 15 per cent, despite substantial increase in its coverage areas for civic upkeep and maintenance.

“The annual budget for the financial period of 2022-23 has been pegged at Rs 2,196 crore, which is 380.94 crore less than the budget of Rs 2576.94 crore presented last year,’ said sources in the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF). They said this was perhaps the first time that a downside was seen in the annual budget, despite the fact that the coverage area of the civic body has been on constant rise. It is revealed that with the addition of 27 new residential sectors and 24 villages in the functional area of the MCF, the coverage has grown by 59 per cent in the past two years.

The MCF may be in deep waters in the matter of sanctioning funds for the development works if the Budget allocation is not increased proportionally, it is claimed. With a total of 75 residential sectors and 62 villages in its fold till date, the MCF is the largest civic body in the state.

“The reduction in the Budget is a cause of concern as the city is already faced with poor civic conditions despite having the tag of the Smart City,” says Yogesh Dhingra, a former Municipal Corporator. Blaming rampant corruption and irregularities in the civic body’s functioning, Neeraj Sharma, MLA from NIT here, claims that the civic infrastructure has been in a state of collapse with several projects lying suspended or incomplete due to lack of funds.