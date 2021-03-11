Faridabad city bus fleet likely to get 100 more vehicles soon

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 24

The city bus service launched under the Smart City project about two years ago is likely to get strengthened with the addition of 100 more buses soon, it is revealed.

“This service was started after the closure of the similar facility run by the Haryana Roadways about three years ago,” said sources of the Faridabad Metro Development Authority (FMDA). With the work already on to prepare the DPR, it is claimed that the work is expected to be paced up after the approval of the plan in the Board of Directors (BOD) meeting. “Though 50 low-floor buses are being operated already on the local routes, the number is proposed to be raised to 150,” says Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, FMDA. He said as the city bus operation has been taken over by the FMDA recently, the fleet needs to be strengthened in view of the response and the need of having an efficient public transport system. “An agenda in this regard will be brought up in the upcoming meeting of the FMDA for approval,” he says, adding that the city bus can prove more economical, viable and a safe option for the local commuters, who have been dependent on the means such as three-wheelers, autorickshaws and private vehicles.

Earlier, the city bus service got revived partially with the start of 10 low-floor CNG-run buses, which were launched on four routes in February last year. Operated by the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL), the fleet was inaugurated by local MP Krishan Pal Gurjar. As the number of buses in the fleet here was raised to 50 last year, it has been operational on select routes only. “We propose to raise the number of routes proportionally,” said an official, who claims that the fare ranging between Rs 10 and 30, had been lower than the minimum fare of Rs 20 charged by the autorickshaws.

The renewed city bus service was launched after a similar fleet of 160 buses, operated by the Haryana Roadways, had come to an end three years ago. It got grounded in wake of lack of repairs and maintenance, said sources.

#smart city