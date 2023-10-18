Faridabad civic body yet to recover Rs 175 cr property tax

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 17

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad, is yet to recover pending property tax amounting to Rs 175 crore, according to sources.

They said the MC had recovered only around Rs 37.31 crore under various heads in the first six months of the current financial year. An amount of Rs 29.17 crore has been collected as property tax and Rs 7.96 crore as development charges.

It has been learnt that the authorities have also stressed upon increasing the pace of recovering pending taxes, especially property tax, and issued directions in this regard.

The MC has started issuing notices to defaulters, who owe Rs 50,000 or more as house tax, said an official on the condition of anonymity.

A recent survey revealed that the number of property units in the city has risen to seven lakh. However, a large number of complaints surfaced after property ID’s were generated and updated online, adversely affecting the recovery of house tax, claimed sources.

Individual ID’s for property units were uploaded on the website of the Urban Local Bodies Department to facilitate online payments and tracking of details by owners. But, since all the complaints were yet to be resolved, it may continue to hamper the recovery process.

Recording a downfall of over 12 per cent, the civic body had collected a total of Rs 72.88 crore in the financial year 2022-23 against the sum of Rs 83.14 crore in the corresponding period in the financial year 2021-22, said sources.

Meanwhile, the Urban Local Bodies Department has offered a 15 per cent rebate on self-certification of property tax details on its site till November 15.

With a rebate on clearing the pending dues is also expected soon, said a senior official said that focus was on recovery of dues towards property and other taxes.

A senior official, Padam Singh, said another rebate for clearing pending dues was also expected soon to facilitate recovery of dues, including property tax.

