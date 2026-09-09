DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Faridabad climbs 33 spots in four years, ranks 14th in clean-air survey

Faridabad climbs 33 spots in four years, ranks 14th in clean-air survey

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 11:14 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Faridabad MLA Vipul Goel launches an eco van.
Advertisement

Faridabad has overtaken Delhi in the Centre’s latest clean-air governance assessment, climbing to 14th place among cities with a population of more than 10 lakh in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026, results of which were released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Faridabad secured a score of 179.7, finishing ahead of Delhi, which stood at 21st with 172 points. Among its National Capital Region (NCR) peers, however, Faridabad trails Ghaziabad, which ranked ninth with 184 points. Noida, assessed separately in the 3-to-10-lakh population category, stood eighth in its bracket with 187.5 points.

Advertisement

Faridabad was also the only city from Haryana to feature in the survey’s ward-level state awards. Wards 28 and 32 secured recognition in Category-I, covering populations above 30,000, while ward 1 was recognised in the 10,000-to-30,000 population category.

Advertisement

The city’s latest ranking marks a steady improvement over four years. Faridabad was ranked 47th in 2023, improved to 21st in 2024 and 19th in 2025 before moving up to 14th this year — a gain of 33 positions since 2023.

The improvement has been backed by a range of civic measures, including expansion of green cover and dust-control initiatives. The Namo Van project, described as the city’s largest green corridor, has transformed garbage-strewn green belts along district boundaries through large-scale plantation drives and the creation of urban forest cover.

Advertisement

The Eco Van initiative has focused on converting vacant spaces, including areas around town parks, into greener public spaces. The Municipal Corporation Faridabad has expanded dust-control measures, including the deployment of anti-smog guns, while road sweeping and cleaning operations have been increased across residential lanes and major roads.

“Faridabad’s improvement over four years reflects the ground-level work our administration has put in — from anti-smog gun deployment to the Namo Van and Eco Van green corridors. This is the result of consistent effort, not a one-time push,” said Cabinet Minister and local MLA Vipul Goel.

Goel is spearheading the Eco Van project, under which vacant spaces in residential areas are being converted into mini urban forests in collaboration with resident welfare associations. According to officials, these areas have recorded lower pollution levels over the past year, and the model is now being studied by the state government for possible replication in pollution hotspots.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts