Faridabad climbs 33 spots in four years, ranks 14th in clean-air survey

Faridabad has overtaken Delhi in the Centre’s latest clean-air governance assessment, climbing to 14th place among cities with a population of more than 10 lakh in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026, results of which were released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Faridabad secured a score of 179.7, finishing ahead of Delhi, which stood at 21st with 172 points. Among its National Capital Region (NCR) peers, however, Faridabad trails Ghaziabad, which ranked ninth with 184 points. Noida, assessed separately in the 3-to-10-lakh population category, stood eighth in its bracket with 187.5 points.

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Faridabad was also the only city from Haryana to feature in the survey’s ward-level state awards. Wards 28 and 32 secured recognition in Category-I, covering populations above 30,000, while ward 1 was recognised in the 10,000-to-30,000 population category.

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The city’s latest ranking marks a steady improvement over four years. Faridabad was ranked 47th in 2023, improved to 21st in 2024 and 19th in 2025 before moving up to 14th this year — a gain of 33 positions since 2023.

The improvement has been backed by a range of civic measures, including expansion of green cover and dust-control initiatives. The Namo Van project, described as the city’s largest green corridor, has transformed garbage-strewn green belts along district boundaries through large-scale plantation drives and the creation of urban forest cover.

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The Eco Van initiative has focused on converting vacant spaces, including areas around town parks, into greener public spaces. The Municipal Corporation Faridabad has expanded dust-control measures, including the deployment of anti-smog guns, while road sweeping and cleaning operations have been increased across residential lanes and major roads.

“Faridabad’s improvement over four years reflects the ground-level work our administration has put in — from anti-smog gun deployment to the Namo Van and Eco Van green corridors. This is the result of consistent effort, not a one-time push,” said Cabinet Minister and local MLA Vipul Goel.

Goel is spearheading the Eco Van project, under which vacant spaces in residential areas are being converted into mini urban forests in collaboration with resident welfare associations. According to officials, these areas have recorded lower pollution levels over the past year, and the model is now being studied by the state government for possible replication in pollution hotspots.