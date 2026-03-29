Faridabad: Collector rates hike up to 40%; Noida airport, expressways drive real estate boom

Faridabad’s real estate market is undergoing a major reset as the district administration has implemented a sharp revision in collector rates, with hikes touching up to 40% in high-demand areas.

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While the average increase across the city ranges between 15% and 20%, the steepest jumps have been introduced to align government-notified rates with prevailing market prices, which have surged on the back of large-scale infrastructure developments.

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The most significant revisions have been recorded in Faridabad, particularly in established commercial hubs and premium residential pockets of Old Faridabad and Sectors 15 and 16, where rates have risen by 35% to 40%, making them the costliest zones in the district.

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Among residential areas, Sectors 14, 15, and 17 continue to form the city’s premium belt, with revised rates now nearing Rs 55,000 per square metre, reinforcing their high-end positioning.

Peripheral regions are also witnessing sharp appreciation. Sub-tehsil Tigaon has emerged as a key growth hotspot, registering some of the highest percentage increases as it rapidly transitions from a rural fringe to a core residential zone.

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A major trigger behind this surge is the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar and the proposed 31-km greenfield expressway linking Faridabad to the airport, which is expected to cut travel time to nearly 20 minutes.

This improved connectivity has led authorities to significantly raise collector rates along Kheri Road and the eastern periphery to capture the premium already visible in market transactions.

Simultaneously, Neharpar (Greater Faridabad), particularly Sectors 75 to 89, has recorded increases of 20% to 30%, driven by infrastructure upgrades such as the Amrita Hospital and the development of 75-metre-wide master roads.

The impact of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (NH-148NA) is also evident in surrounding villages, where agricultural and ‘lal dora’ land values have been recalibrated.

Villages, including Kheri Kalan, Sahupura, Sotai, and Mohna, have seen some of the sharpest hikes, ranging between 30% and 40%, as land previously categorised as irrigated (‘Chahi’) is now being valued as potential urban land to reflect the emerging logistics and development corridor.

Overall, the revised structure shows Old Faridabad commercial areas leading with a 35%–40% increase, Tigaon and Ballabgarh recording 25%–35% growth due to urban transition, Neharpar sectors seeing 20%–30% hikes owing to new infrastructure, and expressway-linked villages witnessing 30%–40% appreciation driven by connectivity to Jewar and the Mumbai Expressway.

While the hike is likely to raise property registration costs, it signals Faridabad’s transition into a high-value real estate destination, narrowing the gap with established markets like Gurugram and Noida.