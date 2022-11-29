Faridabad continues to be in 'very poor' category

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 28

Smog continues to prevail in the National Capital Region (NCR) with Faridabad recording the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the “very poor” category. The PM2.5 level in the city was recorded at 366 on Monday evening.

Faridabad is the only city in Haryana and the NCR to have registered the AQI in the “very poor” category today. Sources in the administration said the air quality had been cause for concern for the past six weeks due to improper curbs on some of the factors causing pollution. The PM2.5 level was six to seven times poorer than the safe level of 50 or less, according to data collected and uploaded on the Sameer, the official app of the Central Pollution Control Board. The PM2.5 in other NCR cities including Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi was between 290 and 356 at Monday morning.

In other cities of Haryana, including Gurugram, Manesar, Ballabgarh, Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Hisar, Sirsa, Kaithal, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and Kurukshetra, the AQI level were between 214 and 287 this morning. Officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control said the conditions were expected to continue till rain or increase in the wind speed.

The Faridabad administration has recently sealed eight units engaged in burning of scrap in an unauthorised manner in Mujesar and Saroorpur.