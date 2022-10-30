Faridabad country’s most polluted city

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 29

The air quality index (AQI) hit the 400 mark post-Diwali as the PM2.5 (particulate matter of 2.5 microns that is suspended in one cubic cm area) was recorded at 400 at 4 pm today. The city had the poorest air quality in the country according to ‘Sameer’, the official App of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Sources in the state Pollution Control Board said smoggy conditions that were prevailing for the past 48 hours have led to a decline in the AQI, which might be the poorest since the culmination of monsoons. The poor air quality might extend for further period due to prevailing weather conditions and the ongoing harvest season in north India, they added.

The average PM 2.5 four AQI stations in the city this morning was recorded at 389 but it rose to 400 by 4 pm. The AQI is eight times poorer than the safe level, which is 50 for PM2.5, according to CPCB parameters.

In the National Capital Region, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida were among the top ten cities with polluted air. The PM2.5 in these cities was between 381 and 397 today evening. In Haryana, 11 cities, including Gurugram, Manesar, Dharuhera, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Bahadurgarh, Sonepat, Hisar , Jind , Fatehabad and Kaithal recorded PM2.5 between 308 and 384 throughout the day, indicating the widespread cover of the smog in the region.

An official of the state Pollution Control Board said, “A drop in day and night temperatures, low wind speed, dusty road conditions, traffic, poor cleanliness and illegal burning of garbage or chemicals may be leading factors for poor AQI.”

“We are taking all measures for implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management,” Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh said. He added that no incident of stubble burning had been reported from the district.

The Air quality is safe (good) upto PM2.5 of 50 or below, it is moderate between 100 and 200, while above 200 it is poor. The level between 300 and 400 is very poor and above 400 it falls in severe category.