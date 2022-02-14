Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

Faridabad Court road in poor condition

The Sector 11/12 dividing road in Faridabad is in a dilapidated condition for the past five years. The work is pending for the past few months. Commuters face difficulty and discomfort while pass through this road. This road leads to the Mini Secretariat, district court complex, HSVP, SDM, Tehsil, Stadium and many other offices. A large number of residents are inconvenienced and accidents are a routine. The civic authority should pay heed and complete the work within stipulated period. Devinder Singh Surjewala, Faridabad

Illegal hoardings mushroom along roads

Almost all roads in the city have become victims of uncontrolled hoardings and advertisements due to inaction on the part of the authorities concerned. While hordes of posters, banners, kiosks and display advertisements are put on the medians of the roads in violation of rules, the authorities especially the Municipal Corporation seems to be sleeping as hardly any action is taken against the offenders, despite the fact that more than 95 per cent of such hoardings or advertisements at the public places are illegal. Despite a battery of officials and agencies, accountability is missing, which is a cause of concern. AK Gaur, Faridabad

Open manhole poses risk to pedestrians

Open manhole on the Sector 8/9 dividing road of Panchkula poses danger to pedestrians. The MC contractor removed the cover for cleaning but has not closed it. Pedestrians are always at risk of falling into the pit. VK Garg, Panchkula