Faridabad cricket nursery non-functional for 4 years

Faridabad, December 24

Due to the ongoing renovation and upgrade of the Nahar Singh International Cricket Stadium in the NIT area here, the official cricket nursery here has been lying closed for the past four years.

“The unusual delay in the completion of the Nahar Singh stadium’s renovation has prolonged the wait for budding cricket players, who have been left with no option but to join private coaching or training academies,” said a district official on condition of anonymity.

He said the official cricket nursery was being run from the stadium till it was closed in 2019. Besides, the Sports Department did not appoint a new cricket coach after the retirement of the official coach in 2020, owing to the non-availability of the stadium.

“Absence of an official academy has come as a boon for the privately-run centres. More than 50 academies have come up, including those owned by educational institutions,” said a local resident, Varun Sheokand.

He said while the training in the government nursery was free, coaching in a majority of private academies is too expensive for players belonging to poor financial backgrounds.

A former coach, Rajkumar, said the official cricket nursery was started way back in 1991, when Haryana lifted the Ranji trophy. He said it became non-functional after renovation work was started at the Nahar Singh stadium in 2020. He added 25 players were selected for free training at the nursery every year.

It is claimed players like Ajay Ratra, Manvinder Bisla, Rahul Tewatia, Mahesh Rawat, Sumit and Rajat Paliwal were products of the cricket nursery. Besides, the district has also produced a large number of national and international players like Sarkar Talwar, Vijay Yadav and Mohit Sharma.

District Sports Officer Devender Singh said as a new cricket coach has not been appointed, the department had to requisition the services of the coach from Gurugram.

It has been learnt that the Sports Department is also facing a shortage of coaches in various other disciplines,.

