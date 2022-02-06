Faridabad district surpasses Covid vaccination target

Drive to continue for migrant population, spl camps underway for 15-18 age group: Official

Faridabad district surpasses Covid vaccination target

A teenager receives a jab in Faridabad on Saturday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 5

With over 36.55 lakh people having taken the anti-Covid vaccine to date, the percentage of fully jabbed residents has mounted to 100.25% in the district.

The percentage of the first dose has reached 129.89%, indicating the prolonging of the vaccination despite the achievement of the target.

An official of the Health Department said around 20.54 lakh people had got the first dose, which is almost 30% higher than the eligible population of 15.81 lakh. He said with 15.85 lakh people getting fully vaccinated, the number had surpassed the given target by 0.25% on Saturday. Though the total targeted population is 15.81 lakh, it may be updated soon in the view of more number of residents being registered in the above 18 age group as per the revised voters’ list, according to sources in the department.

However, claiming that the migrant or floating population had been the main reason for the inoculation crossing the target, Dr Man Singh, nodal officer, vaccination drive, said the jabbing would continue till further instructions as the department wanted to ensure that none of eligible persons were left out.

Regarding the vaccination drive of those between 15 and 18 age group, he said a total of 88,000 eligible persons had been jabbed, which was 63.63% of the target. The remaining ones are likely to be provided the first dose of Covaxin within the next couple of weeks, for which, he said, special camps are also being held in educational institutions. This target, he said, may be revised, as more youths are added in this category each month. Dr Singh further said around 16,170 persons had also been administered the booster dose.

Meanwhile, Faridabad district reported 253 new cases on Saturday. The number of active cases has been reduced to 1,996, of which 59 are hospitalised. With the recovery of 233 patients, the infection rate in the district has touched 10.09%.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Punjab polls: Congress CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs, says Navjot Sidhu

2
J & K Exclusive

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies

3
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

4
Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar not doing well, put back on ventilator: Doctor

5
Punjab

Would have been surprised had it been the other way around: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list

6
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

7
Diaspora

Did Canada truck protesters smash windows, threaten reporters and abuse racial minorities in Ottawa?

8
Nation

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

9
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him

10
Nation

KCR stays away during PM's Telangana visit, cites fever

Don't Miss

View All
Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, bright sunshine 3 days; tourists influx increase manifold
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Top Stories

England win toss, elect to bat in U-19 World Cup final against India

High Five: India win record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title, beat England by 4 wickets

India have been set a target of 190 runs by England in the U...

Board exam must for promotion to Class IX, says Haryana’s top official

Board exam must for promotion to Class IX, says Haryana's top official

The BSEH had earlier announced it would conduct annual Class...

Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab’s CM face today

Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab's CM face today

Party’s internal surveys show Channi ahead of others

Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over ENA ‘diversion’

Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over extra neutral alcohol 'diversion'

Since the ENA is used to manufacture alcohol, officials are ...

Mood for change in Jatland’s bellwether villages

UP assembly polls 2022: Mood for change in Jatland’s bellwether villages

BJP had swept all five seats in Muzaffarnagar after 2013 ag...

Cities

View All

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

Amritsar East — important but often 'ignored' segment

Amritsar district clocks two deaths, 44 new cases

Prajapati Samaj, SC & OBC leaders join SAD

Rs 1.6-cr burglary case cracked, Moga man held

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

CTU to start shuttle bus service to airport

CTU to start shuttle bus service to Chandigarh airport

Panchkula daily Covid-19 cases below 100 after month

Chandigarh: Girl killed in hit-&-run

Linesman electrocuted at Dera Bassi

Chandigarh Mayor launches drive to rid city of plastic

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Declare candidates’ antecedents in newspapers, TV: Poll observers

Nawanshahr administration begins drive to reach PwD voters

Hoshiarpur tops Punjab in disposal of cVigil complaints

Unaccounted cash, valuables seized in Jalandhar district

Labourer, 11 buffaloes die in roof collapse in Ludhiana village

Labourer, 11 buffaloes die in roof collapse in Ludhiana village

Covid-19: 183 test positive, two die in Ludhiana district

Woman among three nabbed with heroin in Ludhiana

175 candidates in fray in Ludhiana, symbols allotted

Highest voter population ratio in Gill, lowest in Ludhiana South

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

Education no factor in selecting candidates!