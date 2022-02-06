Faridabad district surpasses Covid vaccination target

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 5

With over 36.55 lakh people having taken the anti-Covid vaccine to date, the percentage of fully jabbed residents has mounted to 100.25% in the district.

The percentage of the first dose has reached 129.89%, indicating the prolonging of the vaccination despite the achievement of the target.

An official of the Health Department said around 20.54 lakh people had got the first dose, which is almost 30% higher than the eligible population of 15.81 lakh. He said with 15.85 lakh people getting fully vaccinated, the number had surpassed the given target by 0.25% on Saturday. Though the total targeted population is 15.81 lakh, it may be updated soon in the view of more number of residents being registered in the above 18 age group as per the revised voters’ list, according to sources in the department.

However, claiming that the migrant or floating population had been the main reason for the inoculation crossing the target, Dr Man Singh, nodal officer, vaccination drive, said the jabbing would continue till further instructions as the department wanted to ensure that none of eligible persons were left out.

Regarding the vaccination drive of those between 15 and 18 age group, he said a total of 88,000 eligible persons had been jabbed, which was 63.63% of the target. The remaining ones are likely to be provided the first dose of Covaxin within the next couple of weeks, for which, he said, special camps are also being held in educational institutions. This target, he said, may be revised, as more youths are added in this category each month. Dr Singh further said around 16,170 persons had also been administered the booster dose.

Meanwhile, Faridabad district reported 253 new cases on Saturday. The number of active cases has been reduced to 1,996, of which 59 are hospitalised. With the recovery of 233 patients, the infection rate in the district has touched 10.09%.