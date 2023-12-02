Faridabad East-West connectivity plan gets nod

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 1

The state government has approved the much-awaited intra-city connectivity plan between the eastern and western parts of the city.

To link nit area The project taken up by the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority may involve the construction of two major elevated bridges to connect the NIT area in the West with certain parts of the city in the East.

The detailed project report (DPR) is yet to be finalised but the launch date of the project is likely to be revealed soon, say sources.

The city is currently divided by the railway track and the National Highway-19. While the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the eastern part will further divide the city into a third part, comprising the Greater Faridabad, the FMDA will need to extend the connectivity across the railway track, the NH-19 and the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, claim official sources. As the project is likely to involve the construction of two main interchanges on both sides, it may require at least 24 months for completion after the allotment of the tender, reveal the sources in the district administration. As the total length of the passages could be 3 to 4 km, it is seen as a major challenge in view of the large number of constructions and densely populated areas. The process will also involve seeking consent from the NHAI and the Railways, it is learnt.

The office of the CM had directed the FMDA to prepare the DPR of the project in 2022, it is reported. Birender Kardam, a senior official of the civic body, said the project aims to tackle the issue of poor connectivity. Neha Sharma, spokesperson, FMDA, said the route details and the total project cost would be revealed after the finalisation of the DPR.

