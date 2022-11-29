Faridabad ex-MP booked for cheating

Our Correspondent

Faridabad, November 28

The police here today registered a case under sections 420 and 406 of the IPC against a former MP Avtar Singh Bhadana. The case was registered on the directions of a local court after a complaint was lodged by a resident here.

According to the FIR lodged in the Central Police station here, the former MP has been charged with fraud connected with a deal of land measuring around 11 Kanal and 14 Marla, done in the year 2020. The complainant Jawahar Bansal, a resident of Old Faridabad alleged that despite payment of Rs 50 lakh, the accused had failed to get the land transferred or repay the money taken from him. According to the FIR, the complainant had agreed to pay an Rs 2.5 crore for the land.

However, Avtar Singh Bhadana, a four time former MP, claimed that all charges against him were wrong and baseless. He said while a land deal worth Rs 5 crore was done , three of the four cheques issued by the complainant got bounced, which made him file a complaint in the civil and criminal court.