Faridabad factory fire: Hunt on to arrest accused owner

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 22

The police are yet to arrest the accused in the fire incident in which three workers of a factory here died on Saturday. A case had been booked against the owner of the factory. Saying a hunt had been launched to trace the accused, a spokesperson of the Police Department said three teams had been put on job.

The accused had been identified as Ajay Gupta, the owner of the factory in Sector 37 of the city. The fire incident took place after a blast in one of the batteries, leading to the death of three workers around 11.30 am on Saturday. The factory, engaged in the manufacturing of batteries for the past several years, is in the non-conforming zone, with no fire NOC from the department concerned, it was claimed. Amrit, one of the workers, who managed to escape from the factory premises, told the police that Satbir, Sunil and Ankit (aged between 23 and 26), hailing from the Lal Kuan locality of Delhi, died in the incident. They were stuck in a room and failed to come outside due to no emergency exit in the factory.

It is claimed that a minor blast had also taken place in this factory a few days ago, but the lack of precautionary measures led to the incident. The victims were found dead after a rescue operation was launched by the Fire Department personnel.