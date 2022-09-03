 Faridabad Fire Department in a shambles : The Tribune India

Faridabad Fire Department in a shambles

Built in 1962, structure declared condemned in 2012 I Also faces staff crunch

Faridabad Fire Department in a shambles

Buildings of the Faridabad Fire Departent in a dilapidated condition. Photos: Satish Chopra

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, September 2

The Fire Department office in the NIT zone here is functioning from a building which was declared unsafe 10 years ago.

A part of the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services, the department is also facing staff crunch and poor infrastructure.

No major repairs made in 30 yrs

It is ironic that the employees whose job is to rush to help residents in case of emergency, are not confident about their own safety. Two of three blocks of the building are crumbling as no major repairs have been made in three decades. An employee

Only 16 fire tenders available

As the department has only 16 fire tenders, it has to seek help from the fire stations of nearby cities or private companies in case of a major fire incident. The department also does not have a hydraulic platform for high-rise buildings. Satinder Singh, Defence official (retd)

“Built in 1962, the building was declared condemned by the officials of the PWD in 2012. Despite that, the offices in the building are functional, putting the staff and machinery at risk,” said sources in the department.

“It is ironic that the employees whose job is to rush to help residents in case of emergency, are not confident and is scared about their own safety,” said an employee, adding: “Two of three blocks of the building, which has about 15 rooms, are crumbling as no major repairs have been made in three decades.”

The cement and plaster of walls and ceiling was also peeling, posing a threat of injury to the staff of around 20 employees, the official said, adding that the peeled plaster often falls on the roof of the vehicles in the parking space.

“Majority of the rooms of the building have turned obsolete and are lying unused for more than a decade,” it is claimed.

Besides, according to sources, the department is also facing acute shortage of staff and machinery.

Against the need of about 150 to 200 personnel, the four fire stations have a staff of just 29 employees for three shifts.

It is reported that two of the new fire stations built in Sector 25 and 69 have failed to get operational in wake of non-availability of staff for the two years.

As the department has only 16 fire tenders to attend to a population of 29 lakh, it has to seek help from the fire stations of nearby cities or private companies in case of a major fire incident.

“With no hydraulic platform for high-rise buildings, the need of having a fire brigade office in Greater Faridabad is yet to be attended to,” said Satinder Singh a retired defence official.

Satyawan Samriwal, Additional Divisional Fire Officer, said the demand of more staff and machinery, such as the hydraulic platform, had already been raised with the higher authorities.

#faridabad

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s father receives ‘death threat’ email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

2
Punjab

Coming up, Rs 400-crore Mahindra group's Swaraj tractor plant in Mohali

3
Delhi

Paytm transaction of Rs 100 helps Delhi Police solve Rs 6 crore robbery; 3 held

4
Brand Connect

[Attention] Super Slim Keto Gummies Reviews [Gummy Bears in Canada] SCAM EXPOSED ALERT!

5
Haryana

Woman dies after being pushed from moving train for resisting sexual assault in Haryana's Tohana

6
Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid hooking up after split from Camila, 'it's casual and not a constant thing'

7
Nation

INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit

8
Chandigarh

3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Gang acquires railway tickets worth Rs 28 crore illegally, sells at high profit; six nabbed

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh gets 'threat' via email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Don't Miss

View All
In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad
Nation

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad

UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Top News

Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday

Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...

Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest

Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest

In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...

3 injured as speeding BMW car bangs into a tree in Chandigarh

3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh

Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...

Sonali Phogat's bedroom, wardrobe searched; 3 diaries recovered from locker

Sonali Phogat's bedroom, wardrobe searched; 3 diaries recovered from locker


Cities

View All

Church vandalism: Cops tell religious shrines’ mgmt to install CCTV cameras

Church vandalism: Cops tell religious shrines' management to install CCTV cameras

Christian body moves Punjab and Haryana High Court for protection of churches

Owners of unauthorised buildings in vicinity of Golden Temple seek regularisation, ready to pay fee

Rs 748 lakh plan for upgrading sports infra in Amritsar

Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC workers demand regular jobs

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

3 injured as speeding BMW car bangs into a tree in Chandigarh

3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh

Panchkula rehri market fire: Hundreds lose lone source of livelihood

Panchkula Sector 9 rehri market reduced to rubble in blaze

Haryana Government offers Rs 25K initial relief to Panchkula fire victims

Leasehold to freehold: Remove building violations for conversion, says Chandigarh Housing Board

1,842 cases disposed of in 4 days, says Chief Justice of India UU Lalit

1,842 cases disposed of in 4 days, says Chief Justice of India UU Lalit

Chaos at Delhi airport after 2 flights cancelled

Delhi resident dies in accident on Manali NH

Paytm transaction of Rs 100 helps Delhi Police solve Rs 6 crore robbery; 3 held

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for 'illegal award of contract to daughter' during his term at KVIC

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

Clean-up begins at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium after ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ event

Dwarf disease: Doaba farmers report stunted paddy growth, fear low produce

Cops review security at religious sites after Tarn Taran church vandalism

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

LIT starts removing concrete, interlocking tiles around trees

Ludhiana Improvement Trust starts removing concrete, interlocking tiles around trees

Amritsar IED case: Crime branch grills accused brought from jail

Bharat Bhushan Ashu case: Money from tender scam invested in property? VB inquires

Owner of Society Cinema in Ludhiana shoots self at residence

Ludhiana: Resident fails to pay property tax, workshop sealed

Four faint as pupils spray perfume in classroom

Four faint in Rajpura as pupils spray perfume in classroom

Punjab Govt mulls sops for industry using stubble

32-kg single-use plastic seized by Patiala civic body

Gang of interstate smugglers busted, 35K ltr ENA seized by Excise Department, Patiala police

Will complete project to beautify Patiala's two rivulets, says minister Nijjar