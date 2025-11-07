Faridabad gets mobile pothole repair service

Facing over 200 potholes post the monsoon season, the Faridabad Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to provide an on-the-spot solution, launching a new pothole repair and maintenance van service to provide quick, on-site repairs across the district.

The move aims to improve road conditions, ensuring safer commutes.

A brainchild of MC Commissioner Dhirender Khadgata, the initiative aims to resolve the persistent issue of potholes and deliver visible, time-bound results.

Two dedicated vans have been deployed under the supervision of Executive Engineer Nitin Kadian to respond to citizen complaints and carry out immediate repairs.

Each van is equipped with a roller machine, cutter, and ready-mix cold patch material, enabling teams to fix potholes efficiently without disrupting traffic.

Khadgata said the project aimed to enhance road safety and commuter experience.

“The goal is to make Faridabad’s roads smoother, safer, and commuter-friendly. The pothole repair and maintenance van is not just a new service — it is a new approach,” Khadgata said, adding that the initiative marked a shift towards proactive, technology-enabled urban governance.

To make the initiative participatory and transparent, the MC has launched a dedicated WhatsApp helpline (+91-98716-99494), through which residents can file complaints with their name, location, and a photograph of the pothole.

“Our team will reach the site at the earliest and carry out immediate repairs,” Khadgata said.

Officials said the vans would help address road damage more swiftly, especially after the monsoons, when potholes become a major concern.

The corporation also plans to track vehicles in real time to ensure prompt responses and proper documentation of repairs.