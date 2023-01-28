Faridabad-Greater Noida direct link still a dream

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 27

Despite the completion of the four-lane bridge project over the Yamuna, the wait for direct connectivity between Faridabad and Greater Noida is not over yet. The work of approach roads to the bridge is still pending.

Though the 630m-long bridge is ready after about eight years, the authorities concerned are yet to complete the work of constructing roads or passages on itsboth sides to make it functional, said sources. As the construction of these passages involves the acquisition of land and release of funds to the tune of several crores by the Haryana and UP governments, the Rs 315-cr project might remain incomplete for an indefinite period, claim sources in the district administration.

The foundation of the project was laid on August 15, 2014, but the ground work was taken up in February 2018. Initially proposed to be made ready by December 31, 2019, the project missed six deadlines before the bridge got completed in December 2022.

However, PWD officials claim that the project cannot be announced as completed until the bridge is fully functional. A 20-km road is to be constructed from the Faridabad side and a 4-km passage needs to be constructed from the Greater Noida side, they said.

The land in Faridabad has already been acquired and the construction work is in place, but there is a delay in the work to be taken up from Greater Noida, it was claimed.

The bridge will reduce commute time between Faridabad and Greater Noida from more than an hour to 20-25 minutes.

Pradeep Sindhu, Executive Engineer, PWD, said phase-I of the project was over and phase-II was expected to be over in the next few months.